Simon Cowell to bring back Britain's Got Talent tour

Music mogul Simon Cowell has decided to bring back the Britain's Got Talent tour this year -- after a seven-year hiatus. The tour was previously axed in 2011 because of poor ticket sales, but Cowell is determined to make it a success this time round, reports thesun.co.uk. Jonathan Shalit, who signs "Britain's Got Talent" acts to his PR agency, revealed the news.



He said: "We are bringing it back. It is going to be announced soon. I think they have brought it back over the realization that the show is so successful. There is a demand for the acts. People like them. "Those acts are so popular and the popularity of BGT is phenomenal," he added.



But they will be opting for theatres over arenas for the venues. Shalit said: "It won't be arenas this time. I think 'The X Factor' belongs to arenas and BGT belongs to theatres. The popularity is unbelievable."

