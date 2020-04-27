Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock's 'dream wedding' with footballer Andre Gray is 'over'

Brit singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock's dream of a summer wedding to Wolverhampton-born footballer Andre Gray, 28, has been shattered and to say she is merely disappointed is an understatement.

Leigh-Anne, 28, and Andre were to tie the knot in a private ceremony before the Coronavirus-caused lockdown emerged as

a hurdle.

Talking about her secret wedding plans, the Little Mix music group star, Leigh-Anne, told British tabloid, The Daily Star: “The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can't go anywhere. He's probably not going to do it in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over. I've not really been planning it, but every girl has got the idea of what they want; it is a dream of mine.”

Leigh-Anne and the Watford player have been together since 2016 and were looking forward to be husband and wife. “We both want it so bad. If I wasn't in Little Mix, we probably would have started planning already.”

