Six arrested for stealing ATM machine, decamping with 1 million cash

During investigations, it was found that the thieves had dumped the ATM machine at Chowki Chowra while decamping with the cash amounting to over Rs 1 million, he said

Representational picture

Six people were arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing an ATM machine of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank here, police said. Police received information that the J&K Bank ATM machine was taken away by thieves from Baba Talab on Saturday, SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh told reporters.

Acting on intelligence, the Jammu police in collaboration with their counterparts from Samba and Kathua laid check points at different parts of the three districts during the night, the SSP said.

During the overnight operation, police were able to arrest six suspects and two vehicles which were involved in commission of the crime were seized, along with generator, cutter and other equipment, he said. Police have recovered Rs 8.80 lakh from them, Singh said. One suspect is still at large.

