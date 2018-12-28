Six Indians dupe Nepalis on pretext of forging new ornaments, waxing gold

crime

Police officials said that the men lured the locals by promising them to shape their ornaments and polish the gold jewellery

Representational Image

Six Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal for duping locals on the pretext of forging new ornaments and waxing gold, the police said.

The accused, all hailing from Bihar, were caught in possession of Aqua Regia, a chemical composition of hydrochloric acid and nitric acid, used to dissolve real gold, the Himalayan Times reported on Friday.

Police officials said that the men lured the locals by promising them to shape their ornaments and polish the gold jewellery. They, however, exchanged the original gold items with fake ones.

Law enforcement officers intercepted the accused while they were fleeing the district, the report said.

