Smriti Irani's hilarious meme proves that 'Monday blues' are for real!

famous-personalities

Smriti Irani shared a funny meme of Jethalal from the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah thereby showing us that Monday blues truly exists and that she is also affected by it

Smriti Irani. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani is well known for her wit and humour, and amidst the Elections 2019 preparations, the minister has once again managed to tickle our funny bone with her new post on Instagram. Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share her 'Monday blues' worry and we must say that the minister has left us in splits with her witty post.

The Union Minister shared a funny meme of Jethalal from the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah thereby showing us that Monday blues truly exists and that she is also affected by it. Smriti captioned the post: when someone reminds you on a Sunday that 'Tmrw is a Monday'.

Smriti Irani's post on 'Monday blues' is so true and hilarious that we couldn’t help but relate. After all, Mondays are something that most all dread. After the minister posted the hilarious meme on Instagram, the internet was quick to praise her for the relatable post and the funny content.

Around a week ago, Smriti, who turned 43 on March 23, took to Instagram to express her unconditional love for her daughter Zoish Irani. Smriti shared a candid photo where she is seen getting a warm hug from her daughter as she captioned it: The birthday hug which reminds you ‘damn my baby has grown up!

This isn't the first time that the actor-turned-politician has netizens in splits with her witty take on Monday blues. Here are few instances from the past where Smriti Irani's Monday blues posts created a blast.

View this post on Instagram #When you're 'overjoyed' its Monday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ§ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¶‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onFeb 10, 2019 at 8:39pm PST

When Smriti Irani was over the moon on the arrival of Monday

View this post on Instagram Monday v/s people ... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onJan 27, 2019 at 8:57pm PST

When Monday blues becomes a competition against people

The day when Smriti thought that Sunday will last forever:p

View this post on Instagram #when you stumble upon Monday ( ahem.....) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¥³ðÂÂ§ÂÂ#phiraagayaðÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onJan 6, 2019 at 8:42pm PST

When Monday stumbled upon Smriti Irani rather quickly...

We don't know about you, but Smriti Irani's post on 'Monday blues' has left us in splits!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates