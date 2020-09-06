Smriti Mandhana pulls birthday girl Jemimah Rodrigues's leg
Smriti Mandhana hopes Jemimah does not "trouble" the team on tour
India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana jokingly urged fellow teammate and friend Jemimah Rodrigues, who turned 20 on Saturday, to behave like a grown-up. On Saturday, she posted pictures and videos for her two million Instagram followers and wrote: "Happy birthday to the most annoying but sweet person I know! sweet toh bus cover up karne ke liye likha [wrote sweet only to cover up]."
Meanwhile, Mandhana hopes Jemimah does not "trouble" the team on tour. "Keep entertaining us, making us laugh & at the same time please stop troubling us on tour. The above videos are proof of it. But on a serious note, I wish you keep growing and score tons of runs and and and Finally someone's 20! Not a teenager anymore! So Please behave like one. Happiest birthday Jemsss!! @jemimahrodrigues," added Smriti.
