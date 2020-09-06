Smriti Mandhana pulls birthday girl Jemimah Rodrigues's leg

India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana jokingly urged fellow teammate and friend Jemimah Rodrigues, who turned 20 on Saturday, to behave like a grown-up. On Saturday, she posted pictures and videos for her two million Instagram followers and wrote: "Happy birthday to the most annoying but sweet person I know! sweet toh bus cover up karne ke liye likha [wrote sweet only to cover up]."

Meanwhile, Mandhana hopes Jemimah does not "trouble" the team on tour. "Keep entertaining us, making us laugh & at the same time please stop troubling us on tour. The above videos are proof of it. But on a serious note, I wish you keep growing and score tons of runs and and and Finally someone's 20! Not a teenager anymore! So Please behave like one. Happiest birthday Jemsss!! @jemimahrodrigues," added Smriti.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news