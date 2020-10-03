Andre Russell v Rishabh Pant could set up battle of sixes at Sharjah

Andre Russell's brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant's fearless approach when Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals with an aim to light up the Sharjah skyline in what promises to be another six-hitting IPL contest here today. Russell gave a glimpse of what is in store with three sixes at a big Dubai ground against Rajasthan Royals while Pant will be itching to throw caution to the wind and play his natural game—destructive edge of the seat hitting.

In fact, Pant needs it more than Russell as three of his peers, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have got runs under their belt, something that the beefy man from Roorkee so desperately needs. This will be the first weekend of double-headers in the IPL and there couldn't have been a better ground for that than Sharjah, which has ridiculously short boundaries, promising another run-feast.

If there is Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan on one side, there is Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that have been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far.

KKR have been slowly getting into the groove with some comprehensive performances while Capitals, after two fine victories, hit a roadblock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing.

For the Knights, their young pace attack of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will have their task cut out on a batting paradise. In Sharjah, a bowler is destined to go for runs and how the two manage that and try subtle variations will be key to Kolkata Knight Riders' success.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever