So you think you know cricket?

If you think you are an unbeatable cricket buff, do you know who the first married couple is to bat together in a major ICC tournament? It was South Africa women's cricket team captain, Dane van Niekerk and her wife, Marizanne Kapp, in 2018. Did you also know who gave former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi the moniker Boom Boom? It was Indian team coach Ravi Shastri.

To get ready for this kind of an off-field cricket battle, we suggest you sign up for the 20th edition of India Wants To Know's Ultimate IPL Quiz. The team that has been hosting exciting online Zoom quizzes throughout the lockdown, has had over 3,500 participants from across the globe. "This makes it the country's largest online quiz," claims founder Sai Ganesh. "We use the storytelling format, where we also have guest panellists who not just host the show, but also give additional insights, stories and trivia related to the topic on the quiz," he adds.

The guest panellists for this edition include former cricketer Snehal Pradhan, commentator Gautam Bhimani and Soman Maheshwar from Amsterdam who has been a quizmaster for over a decade. Teams stand to win points and prizes for the best fun facts and hilariously wrong answers, apart from winning the quiz itself.

On October 25, 1.45 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 49

Pad up for a quiz

1 What specific change occurred in cricket in 1997, due to the fact that players had to play on abrasive outfields? Once the change was made, performance improved and it has become a standard ever since.

2 Who in his capacity as the head of the Gujarat Cricket Association gave the Man of the Match award to Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final win against Australia?

3 St Johns Cricket Academy in Hyderabad has produced five international cricketers — VVS Laxman, MSK Prasad, Tarun Sai Nethula (who played for New Zealand) and Hanuma Vihari. Who is the fifth?

