Socially distanced and dating

Stand-up comedy sketches these days are abound with stories of lockdown dating and dating apps in general. It was only last week when comedian Urooj Ashfaq spoke about casual dating and this time, Sumukhi Suresh in partnership with Bumble has released two videos in a series titled Not Another Lockdown Dating Story. Written by comedian Sumaira Shaikh, it features Suresh with actors Tahir Raj Bhasin and Aisha Ahmed.

In the first, Suresh voices all her trepidation about getting on dating apps while friends Bhasin and Ahmed act like the voice of reason. Following much procrastination, Suresh takes the plunge and in the second video, we are privy to her encounters with two potential dates. They are entertaining, and Suresh lets her trademark style of humour take centrestage. She is part nervous and part reckless, and speaks directly to the viewer. "I came up with a character and it was a lot like me; someone who isn't sure of being on a dating app in the first place," reveals Suresh adding that normally, on these apps one comes across people who are sure of what they want and confident while that isn't something her character connects with.



A split screen still from the video

The rapport between the three actors on screen is easy and understated, and this Suresh admits happened naturally without them ever having met. Suresh has not spoken about dating or modern relationships in her sketches so far but believes she might do more of it. "But it won't be just dating app observations since it has been done a lot," she explains.

For now, she is experimenting with them (dating apps) on her own and has a word of advice for others like her. "It may not be the best time to get into a relationship but definitely have a chat. I'm just specifically not looking for creeps," she says.

