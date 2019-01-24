Sooraj Pancholi: Shooting Satellite Shankar across India amazing

regional-cinema

Sooraj Pancholi has completed the shooting of his new movie Satellite Shankar, and says travelling across India for the film has been a good source of learning

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has completed the shooting of his new movie Satellite Shankar, and says travelling across India for the film has been a good source of learning. Sooraj shot a travel song last week. It has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

"While shooting the movie, I had the most amazing time because I travelled to so many different states. I am glad we shot in real and raw places. Also, there was a lot of pressure on me since we also shot with the real Army soldiers and it was so surreal. "From shooting at Army camps to different states, it was another level of learning," Sooraj said in a statement to IANS.

The movie, directed by Irfan Kamal, was shot in various Indian states in 50 days. It will release on July 5.

