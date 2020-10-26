Soorarai Pottru Trailer: Suriya packs a solid punch in this intense drama

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the highly-anticipated action drama Soorarai Pottru. Staring Suriya, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali, the film is a fictionalized version of the book "Simply Fly" written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara (Puthum Pudhu Kaalai) and produced by Suriya, and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Guneet Monga and Aalif Surti, Soorarai Pottru is a part of Amazon Prime Video's exciting festive line-up. Prime Members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting November 12 in Tamil as well as in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam (dubs in all 3 languages) on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is the trailer:

"Sorrarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that's very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support," said Actor and Producer Suriya.

Actress Aparna Balamurali said, "Sorrarai Pottru has given me a chance to work with such incredible Sudha ma'am and versatile actors like Suriya and Orvashi. This is like a dream come true for me. I have worked really hard for this role and it required a lot of physical and mental preparation to get into the skin of the character. The film is an inspiration to all those who dare to dream, by sharing a story of synergy, love, hardships and one man's dream to fly."

