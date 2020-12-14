Search

Sound check: A snap review of new music

Updated: 14 December, 2020 08:51 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Britney Spears
Britney Spears

Part of the deluxe reissue of Britney Spear's 2016 album, Glory, Matches is a collaborative work involving two powerhouses of the music industry, Spears and Backstreet Boys.

Instantly catchy, the song's elec-tronic arrangements are worthy of attention, making this number a definite addition to your party playlist as the year draws to a close.

First Published: 14 December, 2020 04:26 IST

