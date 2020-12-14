Sound check: A snap review of new music

Part of the deluxe reissue of Britney Spear's 2016 album, Glory, Matches is a collaborative work involving two powerhouses of the music industry, Spears and Backstreet Boys.

Instantly catchy, the song's elec-tronic arrangements are worthy of attention, making this number a definite addition to your party playlist as the year draws to a close.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news