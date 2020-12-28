Sound check: A snap review of new music

Eminem's new single

Worth your time: Yes

Technically superior, and deftly created, Killer is among those rare tracks by Eminem that make for ideal listening when spirits are high. One of the top songs of the rapper's abruptly dropped album, Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, this one has a groove that is instantly infectious.

