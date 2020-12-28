Search

Sound check: A snap review of new music

Updated: 28 December, 2020 08:21 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

One of the top songs of the rapper's abruptly dropped album, Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, this one has a groove that is instantly infectious.

Eminem
Eminem

Eminem's new single
Worth your time: Yes

Technically superior, and deftly created, Killer is among those rare tracks by Eminem that make for ideal listening when spirits are high. One of the top songs of the rapper's abruptly dropped album, Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, this one has a groove that is instantly infectious.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 28 December, 2020 07:34 IST

Tags

eminemhollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK