Sound check: A snap review of new music

Pale Waves' new single

Worth your time: NO

Four-piece pop-rock band Pale Waves' second single from the forthcoming album Who am I? is meant to be raw, given that it banks on lead singer Heather Baron Gracie's love life, and vulnerability. But, She's my religion has turned out to be so pale that it doesn't egg one on to hit replay. Gracie springs a surprise ever so often with her tonality, but, put together, the song isn't particularly luring.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news