Soundarya Rajinikanth shares a glimpse of her bridal look

Rajinikanth's wife Latha has approached the cops to provide protection during the celebrations at their Poes Garden residence in Chennai

Soundarya

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya has confirmed the buzz about her wedding. Yesterday, she took to social media and wrote, "One week to go. Bride mode. Blessed (sic)." Soundarya will tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11.



Latha and Rajinikanth

Reportedly, Rajini's wife Latha has approached the cops to provide protection during the celebrations at their Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

They want to avoid any traffic bottlenecks due to a large number of Thalaiva fans who will gather outside the house.

After seven years of marriage, Soundarya Rajinikanth divorced from her businessman husband Ashwin in 2017. The couple got married on September 23, 2010, and have a five-year-old son.

While there have been reports of marital discord between the two, they have always denied it. It is believed that the fact that Soundarya said that she was always proud to identify herself as 'Soundarya Rajinikanth' may have been the reason for the discord.

On the work front, Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer. For those starring her father Rajinikanth, she designed the title sequences. Soundary later became a film producer with Goa (2010). In 2014, she made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan. Soundarya's last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

