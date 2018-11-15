Soundarya Rajinikanth to remarry

regional-cinema

Soundarya Rajinikanth will tie the knot with businessman-actor Vishagan Vanangamudi

Rajinikanth with daughter Soundarya

Rajinikanth's fans could not keep calm after news trickled in that his daughter Soundarya will tie the knot with businessman-actor Vishagan Vanangamudi. It is said the couple got secretly engaged.

Vishagan was earlier married to Kanikha Kumaran, who is now wedded to Varun Manian, who was previously engaged to Trisha, whose next is, incidentally, Petta with, who else, Rajini.

After seven years of marriage, Soundarya Rajinikanth divorced from her businessman husband Ashwin in 2017. The couple got married on September 23, 2010 and have a five-year-old son. While there have been reports of marital discord between the two, they have always denied it. It is believed that the fact that Soundarya said that she was always proud to identify herself as 'Soundarya Rajinikanth' may have been the reason for the discord.

On the work front, Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer. For those starring her father Rajinikanth, she designed the title sequences. Soundary later became a film producer with Goa (2010). In 2014, she made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan. Soundarya's last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

