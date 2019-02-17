Soundarya Rajinikanth-Vishagan Vanangamudi on a snowy honeymoon in Iceland

regional-cinema

Soundarya and husband Vishagan Vanangamudi

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya and actor-businessman husband Vishagan Vanangamudi are honeymooning in Iceland.

The two tied the knot on February 11. Soundarya shared pictures on social media. She also mentioned that she missed her son Ved (from her first marriage to Ashwin Ramkumar).

Soundarya also shared a picture on her social media handle and captioned it: "#Iceland #Honeymoon #Freezing #LovingIt #LivingLife #GodsAreWithUs #MissingVed [sic]

This is Soundarya's second marriage; she was married to entrepreneur Ashwin Ramkumar for seven years. They divorced in 2016 and have a son together.

On the professional front, Soundarya made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan in 2014. Soundarya's last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

The grand wedding was attended by prominent politicians like DMK Chief MK Stalin, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, MDMK Chief Vaiko, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan, and others. Various south celebrities like Sivaji Prabhu, Mohan Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and filmmaker Mani Ratnam were also in attendance at the wedding. Soundarya's sister Aishwarya and actor-husband Dhanush were also seen at the wedding.

