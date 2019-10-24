Sourav Ganguly timeline: Charting the roller coaster ride from ODI debut to BCCI President

On January 11, 1992, the Indian team saw one of its brightest talents take the field in an ODI match against West Indies. Sourav Ganguly had arrived in a team filled with superstars like Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar. With dreams in his eyes, Ganguly must have envisioned himself to get a big score but it was not to be. He was dismissed by Anderson Cummins (West Indies) for a paltry 3, and was dropped from the side. Most cricketers would have been broken by such a disastrous debut. Not Ganguly. He kept scoring runs in domestic cricket and he got his chance once again on June 20 when he played his first Test match.

Making it count

This time, Ganguly didn’t let the occasion get the better of him. Coming in at the crucial No. 3 position, Ganguly scored a stylish 131 in a Test match against England. (For trivia enthusiasts, it was also Rahul Dravid’s debut and he scored 95). In the next match too, Ganguly scored a century and thus began a career filled with swashbuckling boundaries and imperious sixes.

A match made in heaven

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Pic courtesy/Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter account

October 23, 1996. In what was Ganguly’s 11th ODI, he was asked to open the innings with none other than Sachin Tendulkar himself. Even though India lost that match, Ganguly and Tendulkar clicked together stitching a 126-run stand. 90s kids would remember their childhood being lit up by many partnerships by this pair.

A star is born

September 1997. It can be termed as one of the high points of his career. Ganguly orchestrated a famous series victory against Pakistan in Toronto. He shone with both the bat and the ball, and took home as many as four MOTM awards in a five-match series. No points for guessing who won the Man of The Series award.

Captaincy calling

Even though Ganguly had led the side in the absence of Tendulkar before, his real breakthrough came after the latter’s resignation. In the five-match home ODI series against South Africa in February 2000, Ganguly showed the world that he was as able as a leader, as he was as a batsman. He performed well with the bat, and India won the series 3-2. Nobody questions his future as the architect of Indian cricket.

Heartbreak at Johannesburg

After brushing aside Kenya in the semi-finals, India had a shot at glory after 20 long years in the 2003 World Cup. Sourav Ganguly’s astute captaincy had led them to this point, but it turned out to be Ricky Ponting’s day. He smashed a 121-ball 140 much to the dismay of crores of Indian fans. Ganguly’s men couldn’t respond with the bat and the early wicket of Sachin Tendulkar didn’t help their cause. Australia won the match by 125 runs.

From bad to worse

In October 2004, Sourav Ganguly experiences a harsh failure both as a captain and a batsman. Australia beat India by 217 runs in the first Test at Bangalore, and eventually take home the series 2-1. Next year, in March, India draw a home Test series against arch rivals Pakistan.

Rockbottom

Sourav Ganguly (C) chats with then coach Greg Chappell (R) as captain Rahul Dravid looks on during a practice session in New Delhi in December 2005. Pic/AFP

The famous Greg Chappell-Sourav Ganguly saga took place in September 2015. Ganguly and then Indian coach Chappell had a public fallout and after a few months of below average batting, he was asked to step down as captain of the team.

Never back down

In November 2006, Ganguly made a solid comeback in an away Test series against South Africa. He scored a fighting half-century in the first Test at Johannesburg. The conditions were not suitable for batsmen and many players from both sides are unable to get their score in double digits.

Goodbye to you, my trusted friend

In October 2008, Ganguly announces that the four match Test series at home against Australia will be his last. He is given a farewell deserving of his contribution to Indian cricket as India regain the Border Gavaskar trophy.

Back at the top

On 23rd October 2019, Ganguly is announced as the BCCI chief, and everyone rejoices. He addresses important issues with class and grace, and promises to take the game forward in the country with total sincerity.

