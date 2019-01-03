South Africa is best: Kagiso Rabada when compared with India

cricket

The Indians are a good attack; everyone here experienced it when they came down to South Africa

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada, who finished as number one on the 2018 ICC Test bowlers rankings, on Wednesday said when South Africa play against India, his side is the best. Given how well Indian quicks had done in South Africa and England in 2018 and against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rabada was quoted by ICC as saying: "People will have their opinion.'

'But obviously, when we play we believe we are the best. The Indians are a good attack; everyone here experienced it when they came down to South Africa. But when we play against them, we will believe we are the best' you have to,' he added.

Rabada also said that his hunger to improve has not diminished. "There are obviously a few goals I would like to achieve and the team as well. Just to improve on what I feel I could have done better last year. There are always things you want to improve on. You never really arrive, ever."

'I am always looking for places to improve on. But at the same time, I have learnt to acknowledge my strengths and realise that things won't come so quickly. You have to look at the minor battles,' Rabada concluded.

