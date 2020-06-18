South Indian actress Vanitha Vijaykumar announces wedding with Peter Paul, pens a heartfelt note

Due to the lockdown that happened after the outbreak of Coronavirus, a lot of plans of celebrities were put in the cans. However, a few weddings did happen keeping all the precautions and safety measures in mind. The latest actor to announce her wedding on social media is Vanitha Vijaykumar.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote a beautifully written and heartfelt note that reflected her happiness and excitement. It was a long note and one of the excerpts read- "He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free and well taken care of." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

The man in question is filmmaker Peter Paul She also wrote that the wedding will be a low-key ceremony and that she will be sharing wedding pictures and videos with fans and the media.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news