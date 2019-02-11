Southampton to ban fans who mocked Emiliano Sala's death with 'aeroplane' gesture

football

It was Cardiff City's first fixture since the Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala's body was identified

A #9 jersey is displayed on the goal in memory of late Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala prior to the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and Nimes Olympique at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, western France on February 10, 2019. - FC Nantes football club announced on February 8, 2019 that it will freeze the #9 jersey as a tribute to Cardiff City and former Nantes footballer Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash in the English Channel on January 21, 2019. Pic/AFP

Southampton have promised to ban supporters involved in mocking the death of Emiliano Sala by making aeroplane gestures during their match at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.

It was Cardiff's first fixture since the Argentinian striker's body was identified. However, after the game video on social media appeared to show two men in the home section of St Mary's Stadium making aeroplane gestures. Southampton confirmed both fans had been spoken to by police and intended to take "an extremely firm stance" over the incident.

"Southampton FC can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff on Saturday," said a statement from the club. "Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary's."

