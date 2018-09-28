Spanish League: Barca coach defends rotation after shock loss to Leganes

football

Ernesto Valverde defended resting key players after Barcelona's shock 2-1 defeat to Leganes on Wednesday but admitted his team have fallen into in a very difficult moment.

Valverde's selection came under scrutiny, after he opted to rotate for the second time in three days. "Of course the coach is responsible," Valverde said. "But it is easy now to talk about the rotations, but you can't win the league with only eleven players."

Meanwhile, Real Madrid conceded three times in the first 39 minutes as they were humbled 3-0 at Sevilla, meaning Barca remain top of the standings on goal difference.

