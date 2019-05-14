Spend this saturday laughing

things-to-do

Sumukhi Suresh

Time for comic relief

IF you need something to laugh about this week, let this gig be your excuse. Sumukhi Suresh is known for bringing witty humour to the table. Having acted in popular sketches Pushpavalli, Better Life Foundation, and most recently Go Straight, Take Left, a live show with Naveen Richards, she also hosted Comicstaan along with Abish Mathew. For her second trial show titled Don't Tell Amma, Suresh will be performing for one hour straight at this Bandra venue. Here's hoping you'll be performing too — with a huge round of applause and laughter.

On May 18, 7 pm to 9 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 249 (for students); Rs 299 (regular)



Siddharth Dudeja and Madhvendra Singh

The laughing gas effect

Who are the people working behind the scenes of the myriad shows that keep us busy and tickle our bones — have you ever wondered? Here's your chance to get to know Madhvendra Singh, a comedy writer who has been associated with leading streaming platforms and comedy collectives. Singh ventured into stand-up and has performed across the country in several shows. His sketches are bilingual and he performs in English and Hindi. At this gig, he will be performing alongside Siddharth Dudeja, who is known for his penchant for clean comedy that has made him a hit among college and corporate audiences.

On May 18, 7 pm to 9 pm

At Above the Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Log omn to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 250

