Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal in ball tampering mess

Play started two hours late on Saturday after the Sri Lankans, led by Chandimal, refused to take the field following a decision by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould to charge the tourists with altering the state of the ball during Friday's play

Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was charged by the ICC yesterday over ball tampering in the second Test against the West Indies here. Play started two hours late on Saturday after the Sri Lankans, led by Chandimal, refused to take the field following a decision by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould to charge the tourists with altering the state of the ball during Friday's play.

Sri Lanka had already been handed five penalty runs on Saturday, although that relatively minor punishment was inconsequential compared to their anger at being accused of what amounts to cheating.

After deliberations that the Sri Lankans agreed to the change of ball and to continue playing. But after initially appearing to be prepared to resume the match, they hesitated even as they were making their way out in the middle, resulting in further discussions before they were finally persuaded to get the day's play underway. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan board supported their players over playing under protest.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever