Sri Lanka Cricket clears Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga for IPL 2019
Malinga, who is one of the key pacers for Mumbai Indians
Changing its stance, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yesterday released Lasith Malinga for IPL, saying the fast bowler will get to bowl against better batsmen in the Twenty20 league.
Malinga, who is one of the key pacers for Mumbai Indians, had initially made himself unavailable for the team's first six matches as he was supposed to participate in Sri Lanka's Super Provincial One-Day domestic tournament, scheduled for April 4-11.
