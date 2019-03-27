Sri Lanka Cricket clears Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga for IPL 2019

Updated: Mar 27, 2019, 09:25 IST | Agencies

Malinga, who is one of the key pacers for Mumbai Indians

Sri Lanka Cricket clears Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga for IPL 2019
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during the third Twenty20 international (T20I) cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg, on March 24, 2019. Pic/AFP

Changing its stance, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yesterday released Lasith Malinga for IPL, saying the fast bowler will get to bowl against better batsmen in the Twenty20 league.

Malinga, who is one of the key pacers for Mumbai Indians, had initially made himself unavailable for the team's first six matches as he was supposed to participate in Sri Lanka's Super Provincial One-Day domestic tournament, scheduled for April 4-11.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

lasith malingamumbai indiansindian premier leagueipl 2019cricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

IPL 2018: Facts about Mumbai Indians you need to know now!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK