S.S Rajamouli on Bharat Ane Nenu: Mahesh Babu delivered his best performance

Director S. S Rajamouli who is one of the biggest directors in the Telugu industry who watched the movie Bharat Ane Nenu today has loved Superstar Mahesh Babu's performance in it. Indian film industry is abuzz with two of the Biggest creative minds S. S Rajamouli and Megastar Mahesh Babu have come together for a film. The growing social media banter between the duo further is adding fuel to fire and is hinting at the powerhouses collaborating for a movie.

Earlier the Superstar took to his social media and posted a message for the director, "Congratulations @ssrajamouli for the massive win at the #NationalAwards2018. Your film, Baahubali is an important landmark in Indian cinema. We are all very proud of you."

Upon the release of Bharat, Ane Nenu SS Rajamouli not only caught one of the early shows of the movie but also took to Twitter to share.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, ".@urstrulyMahesh delivered his best performance. Casting is very good. Everyone fit in perfectly. Congratulations Danayya garu and the team of #BharatAneNenu."

. @urstrulyMahesh delivered his best performance. Casting is very good. Everyone fit in perfectly. Congratulations Danayya garu and the team of #BharatAneNenu. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 20, 2018

Superstar Mahesh Babu's films are welcomed in cinema halls with mass hysteria and celebrations galore. With the release of Bharat Ane Nenu however, there was a never seen before fan frenzy witnessed on social media also.

As a testimony of their love and excitement of the release of Megastar Mahesh Babu's political drama, fans thronged to theatres to watch their favorite in the power-packed CM avatar First Day First Show.

The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Ane Nenu showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people.

The film has released on the big screen today with a roaring response from Mahesh Babu fans.

