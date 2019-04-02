SS Rajamouli's RRR to be shot in Maharashtra and Gujarat!

regional-cinema

SS Rajamouli's RRR will be shot at real locations across the nation, unlike Baahubali which was shot at a grand set

SS Rajamouli's RRR will be shot at real locations across the nation, unlike Baahubali which was shot at a grand set. The director's next, RRR will be produced by DVV Danayya having an enormous budget of nearly 400Cr. The RRR team has already started their preparation with full swing. The actors will have an extensive Gujrat - Maharashtra schedule. Rajamouli will work on his 10-day schedule in Gujrat then fly down to Pune for another 20-day schedule.

SS Rajamouli recently revealed that RRR will be a PAN India project and will be shot at multiple locations. The director said, "Unlike Bahubali, RRR is getting shot at various real locations and Rajamouli is building huge sets at real locations."

After Alia Bhatt expressed her desire to work with the prolific filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the director fulfilled the wish by roping her in for the much talked about upcoming film RRR. The actress recently shared that she feels grateful that the director has opted to work her in his next project RRR.

RRR is a grand periodic action-drama which will feature a heavy star cast from featuring N.T.R. Junior, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead roles.

Rajamouli is planning to wrap up the film by the end of the year. At the press meet, which was held a couple of days ago, the team announced that RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli wanted 'RRR' to showcase the true glory of freedom fighters

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates