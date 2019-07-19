St Mary's draw with Dominic Savio; Jamnabai stun Bosco Borivli 3-0

football

Jamnabai's goal-scorers Veer Sardar (left), Kavish Mehta (centre) and Rohil Shah

St Mary's ICSE (Mazagon) proved they are made of sterner stuff and not the kind of team to give up without putting up a fight.

The Mazagon lads conceded two first half goals to trail 0-2, but they produced a fighting second half performance scoring two quick goals to share honours with Dominic Savio (Andheri) in a boys' U-16 Division-I Group-D league tie of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Cooperage ground, yesterday.

Last year's runners-up Dominic Savio and St Mary's started in attacking fashion, but the Mazagon side, who were better organised, held the upper hand. However, it was the Andheri schoolboys who against the run of play took the lead when Sahil Pawar found the back of the net in the sixth minute. Later, skipper Duane D'Souza with a snap shot scored the second just before half time to give his team a 2-0 cushion.

St Mary's wasted quite a number of chances in the first half and found themselves in arrears. However, a pep talk from coach Keenan Oliver at the break, saw the boys put up an improved performance.

First, Arjun Jalan from an individual effort slotted home their first goal in the 31st minute and five minutes later Amir Petiwala's free kick crashed into the horizontal bar, but Dev Kapoor was quick to pounce on the rebound and tap home the equalising goal to bring cheer in the Mary's camp.

Earlier, Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) beat Don Bosco (Borivli) 3-0. Kavish Mehta scored in the 13th minute to give Jamnabai the lead before Veer Sardar and Rohil Shah scored to put the Juhu team in a comfortable position. Aaron Pinto scored the consolation goal for the Bosco boys.

