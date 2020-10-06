Stamp your presence

If you are an avid philatelist whose knowledge of the world through their stamp collection can give opponents a run for their money, get ready for the ultimate World Through Stamps quiz. Army veteran, philatelist and quiz master, Colonel Vembu Shankar will throw a volley of mindboggling questions to crown the winner. The top five contenders stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 2,500.

On October 10, 5 pm

Log on to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 100

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news