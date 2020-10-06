Stamp your presence

Search

Updated: 06 October, 2020 11:17 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A quiz will test your knowledge of the world through postal stamps

If you are an avid philatelist whose knowledge of the world through their stamp collection can give opponents a run for their money, get ready for the ultimate World Through Stamps quiz. Army veteran, philatelist and quiz master, Colonel Vembu Shankar will throw a volley of mindboggling questions to crown the winner. The top five contenders stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 2,500.

On October 10, 5 pm
Log on to www.insider.in
Cost Rs 100

