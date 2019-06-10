Start 'em young

things-to-do

A yoga workshop for kids will guide them to a healthier lifestyle

A five-day summer camp ideal for seven- to-12-year-old kids aims to teach yoga under natural sunlight. Hosted by Li’l Yogis, an open-air studio in Bandra, the workshop will comprise simple exercises like deep breathing and meditation combined with games. The session has been designed to encourage children to relax and equip them with learning tools that they can utilise in their daily lives.

"Yoga can enhance your child’s strength, coordination and flexibility, body awareness and self-esteem," Sabrina Merchant, the founder and instructor at the fitness space, shares.

On: June 10 to June 14, 9.30 am

At: At Li’l Yogis, Perry Cross Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9819888881

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 2,500