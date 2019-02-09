States ask BCCI to reconsider cut-off date for player registration

cricket

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) along with Hyderabad and Uttarakhand have written to Karim yesterday to reconsider the cut-off dates due to practical issues

Some of the state associations have written to BCCI General Manager Syed Saba Karim to reconsider the player registration cut-off dates for the U-23 one-dayers and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

The BCCI had fixed January 29 for the U-23 registrations and February 6 for the T20 tournament. However, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) along with Hyderabad and Uttarakhand have written to Karim yesterday to reconsider the cut-off dates due to practical issues. Karim has apparently already turned down their request earlier.

"Historically, the cut-off for the registration process [to be completed 15 days prior to the start of a tournament] has been in place for the last several years. Along with this rule, another provision also existed which enabled fresh registrations to be admitted up to 48 hours before the tournament for exceptional cases.

While your letter of 23rd August 2018 speaks about the cut-off dates for each tournament, it nowhere mentions that the prevalent rule of the BCCI [about fresh registrations being admitted up to 48 hours before the tournament for exceptional cases] has been abolished.

We do not know who decided to abolish this provision unilaterally," MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar wrote in his email accessed by mid-day. ACA secretary Arun Kumar in his email has requested the BCCI to reopen the registration process for U-23 one-dayers up to February 11 and up to Feb 19 for the Mushtaq Ali T20s.

