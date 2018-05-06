Stephen Constantine: We can qualify for the knockout stages

"All these teams will give us different kinds of problems and we have to be prepared before facing them in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019," head coach Stephen Constantine added



Stephen Constantine

Moments after the Indian football team were drawn in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, head coach Stephen Constantine stated that India can "qualify to the knock-out stage" of the Continental championship. "I think it's a group from where we can qualify to the knock-out stage. I won't say it's an easy group but we have the ability to win against some of these teams and on our day, we can beat most of them," Constantine, who attended the draw along with team manager Shanmugam Venkatesh, told www.the-aiff.com.

"All these teams will give us different kinds of problems and we have to be prepared before facing them in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019," he added. Meanwhile, India captain Sunil Chhetri along with Iranian legend Ali Daei, iconic Chinese player Sun Jihai and Philippines' star Philip James Younghusband coordinated the picks for the four respective pots helping AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John to conduct the draw.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chhetri said: "The AFC Asian Cup is an enormous opportunity for us and we are looking forward to it. Back home in India, everyone is excited and we have the blessings of all the people and we will do our best."

"The AFC Asian Cup gives us the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best of Asia and play against players who many of whom play in many a Premier League across Europe and other parts of the world. It will be an eye-opener and even if it is a learning experience, we aim to be competitive and give our best on the pitch," he later told www.the-aiff.com.

"I was part of the National Team in 2011 in Doha where we last played in the Continental Championship. Qualifying to the Asian Cup for the second time in 8 years is great for Indian Football," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever