Stepping stones to conservation

things-to-do

Princess Aaliya Sultana Babi of Balasinor aka India's Dinosaur Princess, on a visit to Mumbai, talks of her introduction to palaeontology, the importance of public awareness and being a Jurassic Park fan

In the Natural History section of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), children flock by a display casing placed at the centre of the space. Walking into a room filled with specimens, you know that something here is real. And you can understand their fascination when the flex board reads, "Fossilised dinosaur eggs and bones discovered in India on view at the CSMVS for the first time." The little collection has come from Balasinor, Gujarat -- one of the largest dinosaur fossil sites in the world. We then meet the person responsible for this collaborative initiative. Princess Aaliya Sultana Babi -- whose ancestry can be traced back to Sher Khan Babi, an officer in service of Mughal emperor Humayun -- who has helmed conservation efforts in the region.

Edited excerpts from the interview.



A child looks at the display comprising of parts of a dinosaur rib, chunk of a sauropod's lower limb, a theropod egg, the famous masala egg and part of a vertebrae. Pics/Ashish Raje

When did your fascination with dinosaurs begin?

My mother tells me an interesting anecdote. I was around four years old and she hired a tutor to teach me basic English and arithmetic before I was shipped off to boarding school. Instead of learning D for Dog, I was learning D for Dinosaur. And this was at a time when none of us knew that there was a dinosaur excavation site in our backyard. At that age, I could spell Brontosaurus and Diplodocus. So, maybe it was my calling.

When I went to boarding school though, I forgot about dinosaurs. Coming from an orthodox family, I couldn't go to a city to study or work after I returned. At that time, yes, just out of boredom, I started accompanying tourists to the excavation site in Balasinor. I had zero knowledge then. That was when I decided to educate myself on the subject if I wanted tourists to go back happy. I then started collecting data and literature from palaeontologists who used to visit the site. It has been a journey, full of ups and downs and here's an interesting fact -- I'm an English literature student, I didn't study palaeontology.



Princess Aaliya Sultana Babi of Balasinor

Which is a misconception -- that you can't delve into a scientific field without having studied it...

Yes, it was difficult for me to understand the terms -- talking of sauropods and theropods. But I was successful because I had a lot of palaeontologists who became my friends, like Dr Mahabey who founded the site, and Jeff Wilson from the University of Michigan. It's indeed a misconception when people say, 'You can't do this.' I think I'm the biggest example; I'm a self-taught palaeontologist with 22 years of experience.

Tell us about the time you discovered a theropod egg.

We found it with a village woman who was using it to grind her masala. She did not know it was a fossilised egg; she thought it was a rock. When we discovered it, it was all covered with chilli and that was the time I gave it the loving name -- masala egg.

You're a fan of the Jurassic Park movies. What are your thoughts on its scientific accuracy?

Our site in Balasinor is not a Jurassic Park [as commonly known]. I would call it a Cretaceous Park because the fossils found here belong to that age. But the movie, from what I have seen and read, is 75 to 80 per cent accurate because Steven Spielberg had hired a professional as his consultant. But a lot of research has taken place since then. So what the T-Rex looked like then is going to be very different from what it is going to look like now. If he is going to make a sequel to the old ones, I'm sure we'll see a very different version of the T-Rex, probably a feathered one -- because the latest research says so, not that they flew but they definitely had feathers.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates