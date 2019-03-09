Steve Smith, David Warner left out of ODI series against Pakistan

cricket

Steven Smith

Steven Smith and David Warner were yesterday left out of Australia's squad for their one-day series against Pakistan despite being eligible for the final two games after their ball-tampering bans expire.

Injured fast bowler Mitchell Starc was also omitted after failing to recover sufficiently from a pectoral muscle injury. Smith and Warner's year-long suspensions for their part in attempting to alter the ball during a Test against South Africa expire on March 28, making them available for the fourth ODI in Dubai.

There had been much talk of them being rushed back into the side ahead of the World Cup in England in late May, but selectors opted to stick with the same 15-man squad that is currently in India.

Selector Trevor Hohns said after consultation with head coach Justin Langer it had been decided they would be better served easing their way back at the IPL, which starts on March 23.

