Steven Smith's dad confirms: The wedding is still on

Steven Smith's father Peter has said the ball tampering scandal was tough on his son and he is now focussing on his upcoming wedding to fiancee Dani Willis. Smith, 28, is with her in New York, according to The Daily Telegraph. The city is special for the couple as Smith proposed to Willis, 27, in New York last year. The couple, who are dating since 2011, are thought to have made detailed plans for their wedding, which is likely to be held September.



"She has been incredibly supportive and is his complete and absolute rock. It's fair to say the wedding is still on — that's their priority now. Steve is trying to relax away from Australia. He has to be away from things at the moment to get back to where he was, slowly and surely," Smith Sr told the British newspaper. Peter added that cricket was not a priority for his son, who is believed to be considering a move to England to play county cricket. According to The Daily Mail, Smith was spotted in New York earlier this month, unwinding in a bar in the Chinatown area.

