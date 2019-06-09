Sticking to the roots

sunday-mid-day

An international podcast started by friends, nostalgic about their home city, is both hilarious and informative

(From left) Rahul, Aditya and Mayukh

Three friends, originally from Mumbai, who now live time-zones apart, are still making honest efforts to not just stay in touch with each other, but also with their home country. Their project, The Fourth Seat Podcast, is proof.

Mayukh Guha, Rahul Ramanujam and Aditya Ranganathan, who now live in San Francisco, Malmo (Sweden) and Boston respectively, have known each other for over a decade. "We've always had a difference of opinion, but then we voice our views with logic and hear each other out. But, we realised that this was missing in the social media discourse and thus, decided to start a podcast series," says Guha, a scientist, who has a PhD in cellular biology.

The trio has already released 15 episodes — each discussing science, politics, sports and their childhood from the 1990s. "We use an internet-based software called Zencastr to record our shows. As far as Indian content goes, we get news in real-time over the Internet, so we are always up to date with current affairs," informs Ranganathan, also a scientist, who has done a PhD in computational biophysics.

They believe their discussions around the suburbs of Thane and Dombivli are hilarious and go well with Mumbai's listeners. "We want to entertain people with our humour. It's an acquired taste and grows on you with time, just like Nadeem-Shravan's music. We initially made our episodes thinking only Mumbaikars will be interested, but were pleasantly surprised when our American and Swedish friends said they loved listening to them," adds Ramanujam, who works with a Swedish multinational company.

To listen: anchor.fm/thefourthseat

