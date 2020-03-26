Stop going outside, we are not on holidays: Sachin Tendulkar tells people on Twitter

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday requested people not to step outside their houses and adhere to the guidelines of the government and the health authorities in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

India has been put under lockdown from Tuesday midnight for the next 21 days as the authorities try to stop the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected over 500 people in the country so far and has claimed over 10 lives.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Tendulkar said that people need to understand that the present situation is not one like holidays where they can roam and meet other people.

"Namaste, our government and health experts across the world have requested us to stay indoors and not step outside our houses until there's an emergency. But some people are not taking this advice seriously. I have seen some videos where people are playing cricket outside," the 47-year-old said.

Our government and health experts have requested us to stay at home & not venture out. Yet many people are doing so.

My family & I are at home, will not be stepping out for the next 21 days.

I request you all to do the same. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/WG2pkd6Ljc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 25, 2020

"Everyone feels that they should go outside and meet friends. But now is not the right time. That is very dangerous for the entire nation. Remember, these days are not holidays. If coronavirus has reached our country, it's because of us only.

"We need to stay indoors for the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are risking their lives for us. This is the least that we can do for them by following their advice.

"Me and my family have not met our friends from the last 10 days and we will continue to do so for the next 21 days as well. We can save ourselves and our families by staying indoors and help in stopping the spread of coronavirus," he added.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lockdown was an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

