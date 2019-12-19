#Streetswag: Don't sweat it
ChristmÂas-themed ones like the white with a pug that we spotted on Hill Road are comfy
Hot find 1
Where to find Near Nature's Basket, Hill Road, Bandra West
Pair it with jeans, cute pyjamas, tights
Ditch your dull sweater and flaunt these Mumbai-friendly cotton sweatshirts. Christmas-themed ones like the white with a pug that we spotted on Hill Road are comfy and the stretchable ends on the wrists and waist improve the fit and make it easy to roll up the sleeves. There's also a thin sweater-hoodie with a zipper where the hood is larger than usual and has a zip. It's body-hugging yet fits all. We wish it had pockets, but at these prices, we aren't complaining.
Cost Rs 200 onwards
Hot find 2
Where to find Linking Road, Bandra West.
Pair it with jeans, stockings (for women)
We've all had that one sweatshirt we've literally lived in. A patterned one for music fans is sure to make them smile, especially if it has a large hood and relatively deep pockets. It has non-frilly crisscross lace patterns on the arms, along with a rose pattern for a Guns N' Roses vibe. Though shown to us as menswear, girls can easily pull it off; after all, oversized hoodies are the best. Then there are cute and funny variants, such as the Christmas-themed one with Santa and his elves flossing with the caption: Floss Like a Boss, though it doesn't sport an elf-like hoodie, which would've made it our must pick.
Cost Rs 300 onwards
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe