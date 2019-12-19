Streetswag: Don't sweat it

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hot find 1

Where to find Near Nature's Basket, Hill Road, Bandra West

Pair it with jeans, cute pyjamas, tights

Ditch your dull sweater and flaunt these Mumbai-friendly cotton sweatshirts. Christm­as-themed ones like the white with a pug that we spott­ed on Hill Road are comfy and the stretchable ends on the wr­ists and waist improve the fit and make it easy to roll up the sleeves. There's also a th­­in sweater-hoodie with a zipper where the hood is larger than usual and has a zip. It's body-hugging yet fits all. We wish it had pockets, but at th­ese prices, we aren't complaining.

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Linking Road, Bandra West.

Pair it with jeans, stockings (for women)

We've all had that one sweatshirt we've literally lived in. A patterned one for music fans is sure to make them smile, especially if it has a large hood and relatively deep pockets. It has non-frilly crisscross lace patterns on the arms, along with a rose pattern for a Guns N' Roses vibe. Though shown to us as menswear, girls can easily pull it off; after all, oversized hoodies are the best. Then there are cute and funny variants, such as the Christmas-themed one with Santa and his elves flossing with the caption: Floss Like a Boss, though it doesn't sport an elf-like hoodie, which would've made it our must pick.

Cost Rs 300 onwards

