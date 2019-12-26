Streetswag: Zip up, this season

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hot find 1

Where to find Hill Road and NADCO, Andheri West



Pair it with dresses, solid T-shirts or shirts

Too warm to sport a leather, but still need a comfy jacket? The streets of Bandra West and Andheri have got you covered. Pick a black and white jacket with the dual-coloured pattern on the arms and a sombre metallic zip, complete with a buttoned-up neck. We like the fact that it’s subtle yet stylish as it instantly lifts our outfit up by a notch. The pockets are deep enough and the fit is perfect. It also accentuates our curves. The best part, it will work with any kind of solid or patterned bottoms. If blue is your go-to colour, then the short denim jackets, with buttons on the pockets, should be your choice. There are also deep blue options that look great and their stiff edges help in giving you a snug fit.

Cost Rs 350 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Linking Road, Bandra West.

Pair it with Jeans, formal pants

While there are plain, solid options for men, it’s time to introduce some colour that will help you stand out without overdoing it — white, blue, grey and maroon work great as a base with blue. A thin bomber jacket with stripes on the sleeves is enough to add personality to your outfit, as long as it has pockets with well-defined zips. The stretchable neck section, however, is an option that you could skip, if you frequent formal events. This dual-toned blue number available at Linking Road has impressive detailing — multiple zips not just for show but opens to roomy pockets.

Cost Rs 600 onwards

