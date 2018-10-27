Strumming for smiles

things-to-do

Through his enterprising initiative that facilitates weekly lessons for orphans, a 22- year-old is putting Vasai on the music map

The girls at Handmaids of the Trinity Orphanage listen as Reuben D'silva teaches them the basics of the guitar

Somewhere in a township dominated by restaurants and cafés, is a dark-walled space with bright yellow light shining through the glass door — the board above reads Rhythm and Blues (R&B) Academy. We are in Bhabola on Vasai Road, a 10-minute auto ride from the station. The door opens to the sound of keys and strings, and greeting us with a warm smile is Reuben D'silva, the founder of the academy, who has arrived after juggling his full-time job in Andheri. We are seated between the receptionist and two students who have immersed themselves while playing the keyboard and guitar. It's an ongoing practice session, D'silva tells us, as he prepares to discuss his journey — and we know the idle beanbag near us may come in handy.



A Sunday session at the orphanage

The 22-year-old D'silva started learning to play the guitar when he was 14. Then, in the 12th grade, he began taking lessons out of his Vasai residence on weekends. Over the years, he spent some time volunteering in orphanages and slum areas, but it wasn't until the early years of pursuing his Bachelors degree in Economics that he developed an inclination to give shape to a social initiative around music. "I listed myself on Google, and my inquiry rate almost tripled. I then realised that there's a huge market for music in Vasai. There are few competitors, and they're all conventional. You pay monthly fees and there is no end goal. I thought of designing a three-month beginner's course which is a structured way of learning," he tells us.



R&B studio. Pics/Sameer Markande

After graduation, D'silva secured a job with a start-up as a consultant, and worked on materialising plans for the academy. The pay hike he received gave a major boost to his goal. On August 15 this year, he was able to find a rental, with his family supporting him to pay the deposit. It also helped to be social media savvy. D'silva, wrote a Facebook post asking his network if they had any old musical instruments they wish to give to R&B, explaining the agenda of giving music lessons at an orphanage through an initiative he called The Ohana Foundation. The responses were positive; every instrument at the space other than D'silva's two guitars, are donated. "A lot of people still want to give their instruments but I don't have the time to go collect them. We even got an accordion," he says.

The academy is D'silva's commercial venture where he has professional instructors on board for guitar, keyboard, drums, violin and the saxophone. And every Sunday, he heads to the Handmaids of the Blessed Trinity Orphanage in Vasai to teach 60 girls along with a group of volunteers who are trained in music. "I thought of the orphanage because you always have people sponsoring lunch or celebrating their birthdays, but at the end of the day, the children know that the visitors are going to leave them. They also watch TV and are aware of the latest Bollywood songs but they don't know whether they'd ever be able to play them. I wanted to bridge that gap," he explains.

The first session was memorable — D'silva carried the keyboard and guitar with enthusiasm but left the adaptor behind. He recalls, "I saw 60 kids in front of me expecting something. So I said, okay let's not freak out, and a volunteer then started singing Hindi songs for them and everyone was instantly connected. Since then, they sit in a line with their books and wait for us." For two sessions, the girls were divided into three groups with an instructor for each group teaching the guitar, keyboard and cajon. "They observed each group for 15 minutes. After that, we asked them to pick an instrument. So, 25 students chose the guitar, 18 were interested in the keyboard, and the rest selected the cajon," he says.

With plans to enter crowdfunding in December, he aims to expand the initiative. "I got in touch with Music Basti and the Child's Play Foundation, an orchestral music initiative in Goa that gave me crowdfunding advice," but D'silva is keen on keeping the experience authentic. He says, "Money is not everything. We may not make the next AR Rahman, but at least we're making them smile."

