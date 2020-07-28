Stuart Broad's girlfriend Mollie King shares mushy photo after his brilliant show

England pacer Stuart Broad has been in stellar form at the ongoing three-match Test series against the West Indies.

During the opening Test match at Rose Bowl in Southampton, Broad was left out of the squad - a match where England lost to West Indies by four wickets giving them a 0-1 lead in the series.

However, Stuart Broad then made a comeback in the second Test against Windies at Old Trafford in Manchester and scalped a total of 6 wickets. England managed to pull off a stunning victory in order to draw against the visitors 1-1.

In the third and final Test match between England and West Indies, in Manchester itself, Broad showed all that he can also perform with the bat as he hammered 62 of just 45 balls which included 1 six and 9 boundaries. When his time came to shine with the ball, Broad put on a stellar show with 6/31 restricting WI to 197.

Stuart Broad's girlfriend Mollie King, who is also a television presenter, took to social media to show her love for her man and how proud she is of him. Mollie posted a candid photo where she is seen planting a kiss on Broad's cheek and captioned it, "So unbelievably proud of you today @stuartbroad8 (even more than usual)! Can’t wait to watch the next few days, so exciting! Come on England."

Stuart Broad took to Instagram to reply to his partner as well. In the comments, Broad tried to figure out the place where the picture was clicked and wrote, "Barcelona? Favourite restaurant."

Stuart Broad and Mollie King have been dating since early 2018. Broad is also the second-leading wicket-taker in England in Tests, after James Anderson.