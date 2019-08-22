Search

Student from Nepal ends life in Tamil Nadu varsity hostel

Published: Aug 22, 2019, 20:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The police rushed as soon as the hostel authorities informed them

The picture has been used for representational purposes only

A 26-year old student of Masters of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Thursday, according to the police. Sandesh Newpane hailed from Chitwan region of Nepal and a student found him hanging from the grill of a window by a student in the adjacent room around 1.30 am. The police rushed as soon as the hostel authorities informed them. The police then removed the body and said that they were investigating all the angles including possible love affair. According to TNAU sources, the deceased was a second-year student in Plant pathology and his academic report was very good. The police said that the deceased's parents had been informed about his death. 

(with inputs from PTI)

