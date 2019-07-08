Student stabs teacher several times over homework

crime

An 11th class student stabbed his teacher several times after being asked to present the homework

Representational Image

Sonipat (Haryana): A shocking incident came to the fore in Sonipat city of Haryana on Monday, when an 11th class student stabbed his teacher several times after being asked to present the homework.

Mukesh teaches English subject at Shri Ram Krishna School of Bhigan village in Sonipat.

Mukesh, who has sustained grave injuries, was admitted to a general hospital in the city but was later shifted to the Post Graduate Institute (PGI) in Khanpur.

Speaking to ANI, she said: "When I asked him to present his homework, he pulled out the knife from his bag and stabbed me several times. He never does his homework."

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virendra Rao said that since it is a Medico-Legal Case (MLC), the case will be registered against the accused after her medical reports come.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates