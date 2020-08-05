Style meets ethics

It's 4 pm. You have a Zoom call to join in a minute and there's no time to change. Simply wear your top inside out, and voilà, you're ready for the meeting.

Mumbai-based designer Niti Singhal, founder of reversible clothing brand Twee in One is making this come true with her latest Work From Home (WFH) line during the pandemic. "While my earlier collections focused on converting casual/formal wear into party-wear, this WFH line gives you the comfort of home wear which can be switched to get a formal look in a few seconds," explains Singhal, an alumnus of Istituto Marangoni, Milan.

From denim tops that convert to fancy lace wear for Zoom parties to comfy cotton jackets that turn into smart blazers with lapels for work calls, the collection that went live yesterday has an option for every occasion. "I used to be a victim of fast fashion as a student in Italy. It was after my return that the wastage it caused, hit me. I had six bags of clothes that I didn't need. And so at Twee in One, we want people to believe in shopping less yet having more number of styles in the same outfit," she reasons.

Here are three more options to make the sustainable switch

1 Buried for good

"Wrapped in heavy chains of pollution and wastage, fast fashion has accelerated a slow death for itself and all of us, its addicts. Organic, compostable and eco-friendly, PECKD liberates fashion from centuries of shackles to showcase magnificent imagination and creativity," says Hitesha Deshpande, founder of the Gurgram-based organic clothing brand.

They use natural and organically grown fabrics to create garments where every element from the thread to the buttons is compostable. Without the use of elastics or zippers, chemical bleaches or dyes, their collection is exclusively white featuring formal and casual wear. While the buttons are compressed from nut pulp and dehydrated veggies, the cloth tags are made from seed paper. Once your outfit reaches its shelf life, simply bury it in moist soil and let it decompose in 180 days.

2. Stylish mix

Button Masala is a simple joinery system that uses just buttons and rubber bands to create quick fashion while keeping the method the cheapest in the world and possibly the greenest, believes Ahmedabad-based designer Anuj Sharma. He has taught the method to 40,000 people across the globe and is currently holding workshops to train 400 students online.

"While your shirt can only be worn in one manner, a saree can be draped in 25-plus ways. We allow you to style any piece of fabric in multiple styles, with minimal resources at home. From headgears, saree drapes, dresses, bathrobes — I am not selling collections to people but helping them design their own clothes at home," he says.

3. Scrap is cool

Oh Scrap! Madras, founded by Dominique Lopez and Priyanjoli Basu, sources discarded fabric scraps from garment factories to upcycle it into fashion accessories and home decor items, while skilling and employing women from low-income families.

"One of our most loved products is the '90s-inspired handmade and colourful scrunchies and floral fabric hairclips which sell like hotcakes. We have also launched DIY kits that have fabrics, needle and thread, accessories and an instruction guide," says Basu.

