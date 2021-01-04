Sultan Director Ali Abbas Zafar Ties The Knot; Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and other celebs congratulate

Ali Abbas Zafar, the director known for blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has tied the knot in a private ceremony. He shared a gorgeous picture with fans on his Instagram account that had him holding his wife's hand and he wrote, 'Bismillah.'

Have a look at his post right here:

Seeing the post, one of the first people to comment on the post was his friend Katrina Kaif, who wrote- "Congratulations to u both," followed by a heart emoji. Her sister Isabelle Kaif also extended her wishes and said, "Congratulations you guys," followed by three hearts of different colours. Ranveer Singh wrote- "Congratulations Bhai !" Angad Bedi commented- "Wowwww!!

If you go by the other comments on the post, a lot of Katrina Kaif's fan-clubs have wished the filmmaker on the big day. On the work front, Zafar is gearing up for the web series, Taandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Dimple Kapadia. It's all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video India from January 15.

He also has a Superhero film coming up with Katrina Kaif. Talking about it to mid-day, the filmmaker said recently, "We have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, I will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. We plan to shoot it across three to four countries."

He added, "We'll shoot a chunk of the film in India. We need mountainous terrain for those portions, and have zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi."

While Kaif has previously displayed her physical prowess in the climax of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), shouldering an out-and-out action film is a different ball game. The actor will have to undergo rigorous training before the superwoman in her can take flight. Quiz him on when he plans to roll the movie, and Zafar says, "My film demands an elaborate set-up. So, we will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allots her dates, we will begin her physical prep."

