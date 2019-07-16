Summit all up

things-to-do

One of the many gifts that nature gives to us is the simple possibility of seeing a big piece of the world from a single point — the Kalsubai Peak, for instance.



Being the highest point in Maharashtra at 1,646 metres, it offers a scenic panoramic view of other mountain ranges like Alang, Mandangad, Kulang, and Ratangad. This weekend, you have an opportunity to capture it all at a trek organised by travel company Travel Trikon.

Be sure to carry your haversack and wear trekking shoes, keeping the weather in mind.

On: July 20 to 21, 10.30 pm onwards

Meeting Point: Wakad flyover, below Hinjewadi Bridge, Pune.

Log on to: traveltrikon.com

Cost: Rs 1349

