Suniel Shetty's action drama Pehlwaan to release in five languages

Pehlwaan, a desi family entertainer with lots of action, bouts of comedy and hi-octane drama, brings back the superhit actor-director duo of Sudeep and S Krishna together for the second time after their blockbuster success of Hebbuli.

Zee Studios has joined hands with RRR Motion Pictures to present the upcoming highly-anticipated action drama Pehlwaan headlined by Kannada superstar Sudeep and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, who marks his debut in Kannada films.

A desi family entertainer with lots of action, bouts of comedy and hi-octane drama brings back the superhit actor-director duo of Sudeep and S Krishna together for the second time after their blockbuster success of Hebbuli. Directed by S Krishna, the ambitious action drama is the story of a wrestler who fights for pride, love and his sport; the film also stars Sushant Singh and Aakanksha Singh among others.

Dubbed versions of the action drama will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam along with the original Kannada version in over 1,000 screens in non-South Indian markets and the film will release in over 2500 screens across India. Kannada superstar Sudeep shared, "A good collaboration is always a reward. It isn't just a collaboration, it's a strength as well. It's unseen hands around the team, saying, 'we are with you'."

Suniel Shetty commented, "It is great news! Of course, it ensures a huge release for Pehlwaan even in Hindi. So excited and looking forward to a fantastic release. 5 languages itself I think is big and 2500+ screens across India, that is a huge release." Director S Krishna commented on the announcement, "Pehlwaan has a universal theme which will connect with everyone. It is a sports action drama with a lot of heart in it. I am glad that the studio liked the content and is releasing it across North India."

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added, "It's exciting to partner with director Krishna and the amazing cast on this powerful film that has the perfect mix of action, comedy and drama—a complete entertainer that you can watch with your family. We want to expand into the South Indian film industry, and bringing this universal, aspirational and powerful story, Pehlwaan, to a wide-base audience is the first step towards that. We will showcase the film on a huge scale by giving it the widest release for any Kannada film in non-South Indian markets."

The studio will also release the film in Nepal and Bhutan. Makers will announce the release date soon.

