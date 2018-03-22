Sunil Gavaskar meets Devendra Fadnavis on road safety, no honking drive

Sunil Gavaskar said the cricket match will help create awareness about road safety



Sunil Gavaskar

A cricket match will be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 24 to create awareness about road safety, Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said here today. Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane, Vinay Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and some members of the World Cup winning Under-19 team will be seen in action in the match, to be played between teams called the "No Horn OK Please" and "Road Safety".

"Every year, over 1.5 lakh vehicles meet with accidents," the minister said. "Gavaskar has associated himself with the road safety campaign to help stop this," he added. Gavaskar said the cricket match will help create awareness about road safety.

Gavaskar visited the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the budget session of the state legislature is underway and met Fadnavis and Raote. "To promote no honking and road safety, transport department is undertaking an awareness campaign," Fadnavis tweeted after the meeting.

