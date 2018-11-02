Sunny Leone gets ready to storm Malayalam cinema

regional-cinema

Sunny Leone gears up for her debut in Malayalam cinema with the slice-of-life film, Rangeela

Sunny Leone greets the crowd during her visit to Kochi last year. Pic/Twitter

During her visit to Kochi last year, Sunny Leone famously brought the city to a standstill. It may be time for Kerala residents to brace themselves again as the actor is set to foray into Malayalam cinema. While rumours about her Malayalam debut have been doing the rounds since August, Leone confirms to mid-day that she has greenlit the Santosh Nair-directed slice-of-life film, Rangeela.



Sunny Leone

"Veeramadevi [the bilingual period drama] was physically challenging while the web series, Karenjit Kaur, took a toll on me emotionally. So, I wanted to do something light hearted," says Leone, who kicks off the project early next year.

The road trip movie will be shot across Goa and the southern states. Stating that the casting is underway, Leone adds, "We will start workshops soon. Since the style of functioning in the South industry is different from that in Bollywood, I'm looking forward to learning a lot." Mention that the film will require her to pick up a new language and she quips, "Hindi aa gayi, I'll learn Malayalam also."

