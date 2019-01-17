Sunny Leone: Looking forward to working with Mammootty in Madura Raja
Even as she signed her first Malayalam venture - Rangeela - last November, rumours were rife that she was in talks for a collaboration with Mammootty. In the latest development, the actor has confirmed to mid-day that she is set to feature in a special dance number in the South megastar's next, Madura Raja, the sequel to his 2010 hit film Pokkiri Raja.
One can't blame Leone for having a fan-girl moment as she talks about teaming up with the National Award winner. "I am looking forward to sharing screen space with Mammootty sir; it is an amazing opportunity for me. What is also important is that the song has not been inserted in the film for the sake of it; the track takes the story forward," says the actor.
Ahead of the track being shot in Kochi next week, Leone has been busy rehearsing for the number. A source close to the development reveals, "It is a peppy dance number, and will see Mammootty employ his trademark dance steps."
