Sunny Leone: Looking forward to working with Mammootty in Madura Raja

Sunny Leone gears up to shoot dance number with South megastar Mammootty for Madura Raja

Sunny Leone

Even as she signed her first Malayalam venture - Rangeela - last November, rumours were rife that she was in talks for a collaboration with Mammootty. In the latest development, the actor has confirmed to mid-day that she is set to feature in a special dance number in the South megastar's next, Madura Raja, the sequel to his 2010 hit film Pokkiri Raja.



Mammootty

One can't blame Leone for having a fan-girl moment as she talks about teaming up with the National Award winner. "I am looking forward to sharing screen space with Mammootty sir; it is an amazing opportunity for me. What is also important is that the song has not been inserted in the film for the sake of it; the track takes the story forward," says the actor.

Ahead of the track being shot in Kochi next week, Leone has been busy rehearsing for the number. A source close to the development reveals, "It is a peppy dance number, and will see Mammootty employ his trademark dance steps."

